Reconstruction of 60 houses destroyed by Tajik military completed in Batken

Reconstruction of 60 houses destroyed by the Tajik military has been completed in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. State Secretary of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Utility Services Samat Borubaev announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, 15 houses have been commissioned. «At least 60 out of 140 houses have been completed,» he told.

Samat Borubaev did not specify in which villages these houses are located. It is known that the construction was carried out only in Maksat village, Leilek district so far.

In total, 11 villages in Batken region were affected in the border conflict, 120 houses and 84 social facilities were destroyed, including a school, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, four checkpoints, a medical center, a dental center, two pharmacies, a fire station, 27 gas filling stations, 34 retail outlets, five canteens and three banquet halls. The total damage amounted to 1,300 billion soms.
