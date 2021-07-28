Kazakh vaccine QazVac delivered to Kyrgyzstan

The Kazakh vaccine QazVac arrived in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

According to it, 25,000 doses arrived from Kazakhstan as humanitarian aid.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan Rapil Zhoshybaev noted that the delivery of the first batch was organized by the government of the neighboring state on the instructions of the head of the republic. «The agreement on the supply of the vaccine was reached as a result of negotiations between the presidents of the two countries, which reaffirms the good-neighborly and friendly relations between our states,» he said.

The Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev noted that Kazakhstan has been actively supporting the fight against coronavirus infection since the beginning of the pandemic. «Last year, 400 portable medical ventilators and 2 million medical masks with a total value of about 77.7 million soms were handed over to Kyrgyzstan in the form of humanitarian aid. Today we get another batch of humanitarian aid from the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the form of QazVac vaccine in the amount of 25,000 doses. These are 12,500 people protected from the severe form of COVID-19. I express my gratitude for the help and hope for further development of warm, friendly relations between our countries,» he said.

The ministry added that, according to one of the developers of QazVac vaccine, Yergali Abduraimov, it is recommended to vaccinate all persons over 18 years old with it. The recommended interval between two doses is 21 days. «To date, more than 300,000 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated, no serious side effects have been registered. The technology uses those components that are approved by WHO, this is the standard technology. Not a single case of adverse effects has been detected to date,» he stressed.

The QazVac vaccine was developed by the Scientific Research Institute of Biological Safety Problems of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.