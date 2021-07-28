12:54
Ex-vice mayor of Bishkek placed in remand prison of SCNS

Former vice mayor of Bishkek Azamat Sagyndyk uulu was placed in the detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. The decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of the capital.

He will be in custody for two months — until September 27.

Earlier, the State Committee for National Security detained an employee of the Bishkek City Hall for extortion of a bribe. She received money from the owner of a cafe in the amount of $ 9,000 for making changes to the reconstruction project of Tugolbai Ata (Lineinaya) Street, providing for preservation of the commercial facility located along the road that is being repaired at the expense of a Chinese grant.
