Bishkek City Hall employee detained for extortion of $ 9,000

An employee of the Bishkek City Hall was detained for extortion of $ 9,000. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«It was established that the detainee received a bribe from the owner of a cafe in the amount of $ 9,000 for making changes to the reconstruction project of Tugolbai Ata (Lineinaya) Street, providing for the preservation of the commercial facility located along the road that is being repaired at the expense of a Chinese grant,» the state committee said in a statement.

Own sources of 24.kg news agency informed that it is a 26-year-old woman, she worked as an accountant at the Land Resources Department of the Bishkek City Hall. She was placed in the temporary detention facility.
