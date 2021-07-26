16:19
Member of organized crime group detained in Bosteri

Member of an organized crime group was detained for extorting money from the owner of a restaurant in Bosteri village, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

The state committee conducted an investigation into the extortion of $ 20,000 by members of an organized crime group from the owner of one of the restaurants in Bishkek.

Two members of the organized crime group were detained in May 2021, when receiving $ 10,000.

The main organizer of the crime was arrested on July 24 in one of the guest houses in Bosteri village. He was placed in the remand prison of SCNS. An investigation is underway.
