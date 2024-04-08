Assassination attempt: Detained crime group members handed over to Azerbaijan

Members of a transnational organized crime group, who were preparing assassination attempt on the leadership of Kyrgyzstan, were handed over to representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan at the request of official Baku. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to it, it was found out that on March 20, five citizens of Azerbaijan arrived in Kyrgyzstan through Ak-Zhol — Avtodorozhny checkpoint, in particular, A.V.S., 53, B.S.O., 40, A.M.O., 42, B.N.O., 32, and M.Z.O., 32. They arrived in order to spread and strengthen their criminal influence, including criminal ideology, as well as to commit a particularly serious crime — contract murder.