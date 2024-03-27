Son of Madina market founder detained for financing organized crime group

The son of the owner of Madina market, Tursuntai Salimov, Ilzat, was detained for financing organized crime groups and criminal communities. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to it, Salimov’s son and the head of the security service of Madina shopping complex were detained on charges of laundering criminal proceeds in favor of the members of the organized crime group of Kamchybek Asanbek (Kamchi Kolbaev). They were placed in a temporary detention facility.

It was found out that the detainees, being aware of the criminal activities of Kamchybek Asanbek and the receipt of funds as a result of extortion from entrepreneurs as part of a criminal community, carried out actions to launder criminal proceeds. The head of the market’s security service was nominated as a candidate for deputy in the parliamentary elections in 2020, where he was included in the list of candidates from Mekenim Kyrgyzstan party under the quota of Kamchi Kolbaev.

Appropriate investigative and operational measures are being carried out.