19:28
USD 89.51
EUR 97.12
RUB 0.97
English

Son of Madina market founder detained for financing organized crime group

The son of the owner of Madina market, Tursuntai Salimov, Ilzat, was detained for financing organized crime groups and criminal communities. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to it, Salimov’s son and the head of the security service of Madina shopping complex were detained on charges of laundering criminal proceeds in favor of the members of the organized crime group of Kamchybek Asanbek (Kamchi Kolbaev). They were placed in a temporary detention facility.

It was found out that the detainees, being aware of the criminal activities of Kamchybek Asanbek and the receipt of funds as a result of extortion from entrepreneurs as part of a criminal community, carried out actions to launder criminal proceeds. The head of the market’s security service was nominated as a candidate for deputy in the parliamentary elections in 2020, where he was included in the list of candidates from Mekenim Kyrgyzstan party under the quota of Kamchi Kolbaev.

Appropriate investigative and operational measures are being carried out.
link: https://24.kg/english/290028/
views: 160
Print
Related
Former bodyguard and driver of Kamchi Kolbaev detained
Organized crime group member detained in Bishkek for pickpocketing
Foreigners detained in Bishkek for preparing assassination attempt in Kyrgyzstan
Organized crime group member blackmails, extorts money from Bishkek resident
Organized crime group member detained with drugs in Talas
SCNS, Interior Ministry urge business not to pay to crime and report all facts
Member of organized crime group detained in Bishkek
Member of organized crime group suspected of hooliganism detained in Bishkek
Active member of organized crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev extradited from Turkey
Organized crime group member detained in Osh city for extortion
Popular
Foreigners detained in Bishkek for preparing assassination attempt in Kyrgyzstan Foreigners detained in Bishkek for preparing assassination attempt in Kyrgyzstan
Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: Details about suspects reported Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: Details about suspects reported
Country's authorities discuss China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project Country's authorities discuss China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project
Kazakhstan offers Kyrgyzstan to act together against military threats Kazakhstan offers Kyrgyzstan to act together against military threats
27 March, Wednesday
17:59
Court places Raiymbek Matraimov in SCNS detention center Court places Raiymbek Matraimov in SCNS detention cente...
17:53
Cleaning of Issyk-Kul lake from garbage starts in Kyrgyzstan
17:39
KRSU becomes university with special status
17:27
Murals-portraits made from bottle caps appear on buildings in Bishkek
17:09
Son of Madina market founder detained for financing organized crime group