Son of Madina market founder detained for financing organized crime group

The son of the owner of Madina market, Tursuntai Salimov, Ilzat, was detained for financing organized crime groups and criminal communities. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.
According to it, Salimov’s son and the head of the security service of Madina shopping complex were detained on charges of laundering criminal proceeds in favor of the members of the organized crime group of Kamchybek Asanbek (Kamchi Kolbaev). They were placed in a temporary detention facility.
Appropriate investigative and operational measures are being carried out.