Riots in Bishkek: Another charge brought against Almazbek Atambayev

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev is charged with staging riots on Ala-Too square on October 9, 2020. A lawyer Zamir Zhooshev posted on his Facebook page.

«Almazbek Sharshenovich was informed about another clearly arrogant, stupid and unfounded suspicion exactly two weeks ago,» the lawyer wrote.

He quoted excerpts from the notice of suspicion.

«To implement his criminal plan, Almazbek Atambayev, having entered into a preliminary conspiracy with Omurbek Babanov, Farid Niyazov, Temirlan Sultanbekov, Kanat Sagymbaev and others, agreed to gather a crowd of people near Media Forum building and subsequently go to Ala-Too square with the aim of seizure of power. Almazbek Atambayev fueled a negative and aggressive mood in the crowd, which led to mass fights on Ala-Too square with a group of people gathered near the government building of the Kyrgyz Republic, which resulted in riots with the use of firearms, stones, fragments of paving stones and other improvised items,» the lawyer quotes the notice of suspicion.

Zamir Zhooshev reminds that two rallies were held on neighboring squares in Bishkek on October 9, 2020: at the Government House in support of Sadyr Japarov and on Ala-Too square with the participation of former president Almazbek Atambayev. A clash occurred between the participants, the protesters on the Old Square threw stones at the organizers of the rally on Ala-Too square.

Several criminal cases have been initiated against Almazbek Atambayev, including on the riots in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019, corruption and money laundering. He was recently charged with illegal issue of passports to Turkish citizens.

On October 9, Almazbek Atambayev, his supporters, Omurbek Babanov and others announced another rally. A scuffle broke out on the square between supporters of Sadyr Japarov and the former president.

Later, the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained many of them, including Almazbek Atambayev, activist Temirlan Sultanbekov, ex-chief of staff of the head of state Farid Niyazov, former employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security Kanat Sagymbaev, ex-Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov. Farid Niyazov is in custody, while others are under house arrest. The leader of Turan party, Zhenish Moldokmatov, was detained in May. He was placed in the pretrial detention center 1 in Bishkek.