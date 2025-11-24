All suspects in preparation of mass unrest placed in pretrial detention center

Individuals detained earlier by the Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on suspicion of preparing mass unrest following the parliamentary elections were placed in a pretrial detention facility. The press service of the Pervomaisky District Court reported.

The law enforcement authorities reported the detention of 10 people in total. All of them were ordered by the court to remain in custody until January 17, 2026:

Temirlan Sultanbekov;

Former MP Shailoobek Atazov;

Ermek Ermatov (some media report him as Temirlan Sultanbekov’s driver);

Damir Musakeev (former head of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security and deputy head of security services, former president Almazbek Atambayev’s chief of state security);

Kadyr Atambayev (son of Almazbek Atambayev);

Urmat Askarbekov (businessman Urmat Baryktabasov);

Kubanychbek Kadyrov (former MP);

A.U.E., born in 1993;

K.N., born in 1993;

Sh.T., born in 1986.

Information about the identities of the last three detainees has not yet been disclosed.

All detainees are charged under Articles 36 (Preparation for a Crime) and 41 (Types of Accomplices). By type of offense, seven people are charged under Article 278 (Organization of Mass Unrest) and three under Article 326 (Violent Seizure of Power).

Mass detentions took place on November 22. The Interior Ministry reported that it had stopped the activities of a destructive group preparing mass unrest after the Zhogorku Kenesh elections. The detainees include political figures, former MPs, and the son of former president Almazbek Atambayev.