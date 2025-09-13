Kindergarten, nursing home to be built on Atambayev’s land in Koi-Tash

The state is reclaiming previously privatized properties and land plots and redirecting them to serve public needs. Timur Malbashev, director of the State Agency for Property Management, said.

He noted as an example a house on Zhibek Zholu Avenue in Bishkek that once belonged to ousted president Kurmanbek Bakiyev. The building was returned to the state and transformed into a rehabilitation center for children with disabilities, where thousands of children now receive treatment and recovery services.

Another Bakiyev family property on Skryabin Street was also returned to state ownership. Today, mortgage-financed apartment houses have been built there, providing housing for hundreds of families.

As for the plot in the village of Koi-Tash, where the residence of former president Almazbek Atambayev is located, Malbashev said the court has also ruled to return the land to the state. Part of the territory will be used for the construction of a modern nursing home, where elderly residents from dilapidated facilities in the capital and Ysyk-Ata district will be relocated. The other part will host a kindergarten for 500 children from Koi-Tash and neighboring villages — Arashan, Tash-Moinok, Tatyr, Prokhladnoye, and others. Currently, local families have to take their children to Bishkek.

According to the agency, construction is set to begin soon and should be completed next year. On the site of the existing nursing home in Bishkek, new mortgage-financed housing will be built.