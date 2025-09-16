Eviction of Atambayev family: Former president’s son files complaint

Kadyrbek Atambayev, son of former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, has submitted a statement to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Committee for National Security, and the Prosecutor General’s Office regarding «illegal eviction, abuse of authority, and unlawful entry into a residence.» He is seeking the initiation of a criminal case and aims to have the family’s only home returned. Kadyrbek Atambayev posted about it on his social media accounts.

According to him, on September 13, about a hundred people arrived at the house in Koi-Tash, some in official uniforms and others without identification. He claims the family was «forcibly evicted without a court decision or enforcement documents,» and that their belongings were removed onto the street, causing damage. He added that legal eviction procedures, such as a court ruling, initiation of enforcement proceedings, time for voluntary compliance, and formal documentation of actions, were not followed.

The complainant is requesting that law enforcement conduct a preliminary investigation, initiate a criminal case, and provide a legal assessment of the actions of those involved. Kadyrbek Atambayev also requested the return of the family’s home.

It should be noted that the land plot in Koi-Tash, where the former president’s house is located, has been returned to the state. According to the court decision, the adjacent land has also been transferred to state ownership.

Earlier, Timur Malbashev, Director of the State Agency for State Property Management, stated that it was planned to build a modern nursing home and a new kindergarten for 500 children on the site.