Riots in Los Angeles: Kyrgyzstanis in USA are urged to be vigilant

In light of ongoing street demonstrations in a number of cities in the United States, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again calls on citizens of Kyrgyzstan staying in the U.S. to exercise maximum vigilance.

The Ministry, given the ongoing tension, strongly advises Kyrgyzstanis to refrain from participating in protests and to avoid areas where demonstrations, rallies, or other mass gatherings are taking place, as they may be accompanied by unrest.

«In case of emergency, we remind citizens to immediately contact diplomatic and consular offices,» the Ministry’s press service stated.

A raid targeting undocumented migrants in Los Angeles sparked mass riots. According to eyewitnesses, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers—responsible for identifying and deporting undocumented migrants—used tear gas and flashbang grenades during the operation. Following the raid, more than 300 protesters gathered in the city center to condemn the harsh methods used.

The U.S. President deployed 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles, a move that triggered a political scandal.