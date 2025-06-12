10:15
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Riots in Los Angeles: Kyrgyzstanis in USA are urged to be vigilant

In light of ongoing street demonstrations in a number of cities in the United States, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again calls on citizens of Kyrgyzstan staying in the U.S. to exercise maximum vigilance.

The Ministry, given the ongoing tension, strongly advises Kyrgyzstanis to refrain from participating in protests and to avoid areas where demonstrations, rallies, or other mass gatherings are taking place, as they may be accompanied by unrest.

«In case of emergency, we remind citizens to immediately contact diplomatic and consular offices,» the Ministry’s press service stated.

A raid targeting undocumented migrants in Los Angeles sparked mass riots. According to eyewitnesses, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers—responsible for identifying and deporting undocumented migrants—used tear gas and flashbang grenades during the operation. Following the raid, more than 300 protesters gathered in the city center to condemn the harsh methods used.

The U.S. President deployed 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles, a move that triggered a political scandal.
link: https://24.kg/english/332402/
views: 130
Print
Related
U.S. to shut down all overseas USAID offices by September 30
Entry ban for citizens of 12 countries comes into effect in USA
Donald Trump bans entry to U.S. for citizens of 12 countries
Sanctions control: Kyrgyzstan explains U.S. the role of state-owned companies
Tilekmat Kurenov's accomplice detained
U.S. to pay $1,000 to migrants who voluntarily self-deport
Kyrgyzstanis advised against traveling to USA to give birth for citizenship
Students from Kyrgyzstan studying in USA reminded of visa status rules
Cabinet Chairman discusses cooperation with Boeing, IBM, Starlink in USA
Cabinet Chairman to tell American corporations about investment potential of KR
Popular
Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification
Kyrgyzstan and UAE teams hold pre-match press conferences in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan and UAE teams hold pre-match press conferences in Bishkek
Over 3,000 foreigners apply for legalization in Kyrgyzstan Over 3,000 foreigners apply for legalization in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan vs. UAE match in Bishkek: 3,000 police officers to ensure order Kyrgyzstan vs. UAE match in Bishkek: 3,000 police officers to ensure order
12 June, Thursday
10:03
U.S. to shut down all overseas USAID offices by September 30 U.S. to shut down all overseas USAID offices by Septem...
09:46
Russia and Kyrgyzstan: Sustainable partnership in figures — achievements of 2024
09:35
Weapons cache found in Samarkandek village
09:29
Riots in Los Angeles: Kyrgyzstanis in USA are urged to be vigilant
09:21
Former MP Kenzhebek Bokoev taken into custody for month
11 June, Wednesday
18:30
SCNS returns kindergarten, 0.5 hectare of land in Sokuluk district to state
17:00
Customs and drug control officers seize kilogram of ecstasy in Bishkek
15:51
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains number of foreigners
15:44
Gold mining in Chon-Kemin to add up to 220 million soms to local budget