Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev breaks silence and comments on sentence

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev has broken silence and commented on the sentence handed down to him and his associates in the so-called Koi-Tash case.

According to Atambayev, it has been eight years since he «voluntarily stepped down from the presidency after honestly serving one term.»

He admitted that he had made mistakes.

«I have never betrayed the interests of Kyrgyzstan. Yes, I made mistakes and have always admitted it,» Atambayev stated.

He also called the verdict in another case far-fetched (recall, he served a sentence in a penal colony in a criminal case on the illegal release of crime boss Aziz Batukayev).

The former head of state complained that despite his withdrawal from politics, «persecution of me, my supporters, and my loved ones continues.»

He also added that he is proud of his family, his wife and children, supporters such as Farid Niyazov, Irina Karamushkina and others. And he asked them for forgiveness.

Almazbek Atambayev, who is abroad, called on the country’s authorities to ratify the Rome Statute and instruct the Prosecutor General’s Office to appeal to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

«I am ready to personally appear before it and answer for all charges against me — both political and criminal,» he stated.

On June 3, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek delivered its verdict in the Koi-Tash case. Former president Almazbek Atambayev was sentenced to 11 years and 3 months in prison, with confiscation of property and the revocation of state awards.

Other defendants in the case also received various prison terms.

Almazbek Atambayev was released by court order in February 2023 for medical treatment. He left for Spain and has not returned to Kyrgyzstan since.