10:44
USD 87.45
EUR 100.93
RUB 1.10
English

Case on unrest: Former president’s son and ex-MPs placed under arrest

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek on Sunday reviewed a motion by investigators to change the pretrial measures for a group of suspects in a criminal case on mass unrest.

The court initially granted the investigators’ request and ruled to arrest Temirlan Sultanbekov, Ermek Ermatov, and Urmat Askarbekov (formerly Urmat Baryktabasov). They were placed in a pretrial detention facility until January 17.

By court decision, Kadyrbek Atambayev, Shailoobek Atazov, and Kubanychbek Kadyrov were also taken into custody until January 17.

The son of the former president announced that the charges against him had been reclassified to a more serious offense. He is now accused of attempting to violently overthrow the government.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry reported that it had halted the activities of a destructive group preparing mass unrest following the parliamentary elections. According to investigators, the group included political figures, former MPs, ex-civil servants, and members of security agencies who recruited supporters — including organized criminal groups and sports communities — to stage provocations and violent clashes.

«The detainees planned a series of rallies across the country after the election results were announced, starting in the south, then in Bishkek and the regions, creating an appearance of widespread discontent. Their plans included anti-constitutional calls, as well as the possible seizure of administrative buildings, TV channels, security facilities, weapons, and penitentiary institutions,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/351986/
views: 132
Print
Related
Temirlan Sultanbekov detained for calls for mass unrest
Construction company director suspected of fraud in Chui region
Company CEO and her daughter suspected of stealing $1.47 million
Suspect accused of calls for mass unrest detained in Kyrgyzstan
Video of KAV&KEV management detention released
Kav&Kev: Company director detained for unsanitary conditions, illegal workers
Fourth suspect in major cyber fraud scheme detained in Bishkek
Droppers detained in Chui region
Kudret Taichabarov placed in pretrial detention until December 30
2025 Elections: Police detain Kudret Taichabarov
Popular
Masato Kanda: ADB plans to allocate $700 million to Kyrgyzstan in 2025–2027 Masato Kanda: ADB plans to allocate $700 million to Kyrgyzstan in 2025–2027
ADB to invest over $10 billion in Central Asian countries ADB to invest over $10 billion in Central Asian countries
Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt
Authorities amend decree on supporting small business and tax control Authorities amend decree on supporting small business and tax control
24 November, Monday
10:33
First batch of buses from China arrives in Bishkek First batch of buses from China arrives in Bishkek
10:29
New Kyrgyz Ambassador presents copies of credentials at Kazakhstan’s MFA
10:12
CAFA U18 Women's Championship: Kyrgyzstan defeats Turkmenistan
10:07
Earthquake recorded on border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
10:00
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to supply electricity to Kyrgyzstan this winter
22 November, Saturday
18:26
Tatarstan CEC to assist in opening additional polling stations for Kyrgyz voters