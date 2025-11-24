Case on unrest: Former president’s son and ex-MPs placed under arrest

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek on Sunday reviewed a motion by investigators to change the pretrial measures for a group of suspects in a criminal case on mass unrest.

The court initially granted the investigators’ request and ruled to arrest Temirlan Sultanbekov, Ermek Ermatov, and Urmat Askarbekov (formerly Urmat Baryktabasov). They were placed in a pretrial detention facility until January 17.

By court decision, Kadyrbek Atambayev, Shailoobek Atazov, and Kubanychbek Kadyrov were also taken into custody until January 17.

The son of the former president announced that the charges against him had been reclassified to a more serious offense. He is now accused of attempting to violently overthrow the government.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry reported that it had halted the activities of a destructive group preparing mass unrest following the parliamentary elections. According to investigators, the group included political figures, former MPs, ex-civil servants, and members of security agencies who recruited supporters — including organized criminal groups and sports communities — to stage provocations and violent clashes.

«The detainees planned a series of rallies across the country after the election results were announced, starting in the south, then in Bishkek and the regions, creating an appearance of widespread discontent. Their plans included anti-constitutional calls, as well as the possible seizure of administrative buildings, TV channels, security facilities, weapons, and penitentiary institutions,» the statement says.