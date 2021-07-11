12:07
Former head of Department of State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan detained

The former head of the Department of the State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan was detained within a criminal case on illegal issuance of Kyrgyz passports to citizens of Turkey. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reports.

«During the pre-trial proceedings on the fact of abuse of office in form of unlawful actions through established corruption schemes for granting citizenship of the Kyrgyz Republic to Turkish citizens, a citizen, who previously worked as a chairman of the Department of Population Registration and Civil Status Acts of the State Registration Service, was detained by the investigation service,» the police said.

The detainee was reportedly placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek. The investigation is ongoing.

Check on the issuance of a passport of Kyrgyzstan to Orhan Inandi began. The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported that the director of Sapat international educational institution has dual citizenship. He obtained a Kyrgyz passport in 2012.

It was established that in 2016, under the chairmanship of the Commission on Citizenship Issues under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic (Almazbek Atambayev at that time — Note of 24.kg news agency), which was headed by the head of the Presidential Administration Farid Niyazov, an illegal decision was made on granting ten citizens of the Republic of Turkey the citizenship of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In 2016, ten Turkish citizens gained citizenship of Kyrgyzstan based on Almazbek Atambayev’s decree. Passports were illegally issued to them.
link: https://24.kg/english/200607/
views: 169
