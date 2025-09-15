Family of ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev evicted from home

The family of former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev was forcibly evicted from their home. His children Aliya Shagieva and Kadyrbek Atambayev reported on social media.

Photo AKIpress

They said that the family was evicted from their home in the village of Koi-Tash. Police officers took out all their belongings and loaded them into a specially brought container.

The Atambayevs insist that the eviction is illegal, since litigation is ongoing.

Later, Kadyrbek Atambayev said that they had to stay with relatives for now.

Recall, the land in the village of Koi-Tash, where the former president’s house is located, was returned to the state. According to the court’s decision, the adjacent territory was also transferred to the state.

Earlier, the director of the State Property Management Agency Timur Malbashev reported that it was planned to build a modern nursing home and a new kindergarten for 500 children there.