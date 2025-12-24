11:58
Riots case: European Socialists stand up for Temirlan Sultanbekov

The Party of European Socialists (PES), an umbrella organization of socialist, social democratic, labour, and democratic parties from the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Norway, spoke out in defense of those arrested in Kyrgyzstan on suspicion of plotting mass riots.

Concern is expressed about the situation surrounding the opposition. The appeal states that politically motivated cases threaten fundamental freedoms.

PES also called on the European Commission to act within the framework of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, where respect for democracy and human rights is a key commitment.

Mass arrests occurred on November 22. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgzystan reported that it had disrupted the activities of a destructive group plotting mass riots after the parliamentary elections. Political figures, former members of Parliament, and the son of former President Almazbek Atambayev were detained. Law enforcement agencies previously reported the arrest of 10 people. All of them have been remanded in custody by court order until January 17, 2026:

  • Temirlan Sultanbekov;
  • former member of Parliament Shailoobek Atazov;
  • Ermek Ermatov (some media reports indicate he is Temirlan Sultanbekov’s driver);
  • Damir Musakeev (former head of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security and deputy chairman of the security services, head of state security of former president Almazbek Atambayev);
  • Kadyr Atambayev (son of Almazbek Atambayev);
  • Urmat Askarbekov (businessman Urmat Baryktabasov);
  • Kubanychbek Kadyrov (former member of Parliament);
  • A. u. E., 32;
  • K. N., 32;
  • Sh. T., 39.

Those arrested are charged under Articles 36 (Preparation for a crime) and 41 (Types of accomplices), 278 (Organization of mass riots) and 326 (Violent seizure of power) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
