Ministry of Internal Affairs: Suspect detained for inciting mass riots

The Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is investigating a criminal case under Article 278 (Mass riots) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The investigation revealed that individuals in Bishkek organized gatherings, expressed disagreement with state policy, and, through propaganda, took actions aimed at inciting mass riots.

A citizen J.M., 54, has been detained as a suspect. During authorized searches of his residence and his Toyota 4Runner, documents in J.M.’s name, five mobile phones of various brands, a micro-SIM card, foreign license plates, two diaries with handwritten notes, a 14-page folder with notes labeled «Ashara Khidast,» books in Arabic, two INE radio stations, and other items of interest to the investigation were found and seized.

Following the investigation, J.M. was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility at the Main Department of Internal Affairs in the capital.

On December 13, he was charged under Part 1 of Article 278 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. On the same day, the Pervomaisky District Court ordered his pretrial detention until January 5, 2026.

Investigative actions are ongoing.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs’ official press release states that the detainee, Mukhtarbek Jusupbekov, is a former employee of the kaziyat. He is pictured in a car with former member of Parliament Shailoobek Atazov.

As a reminder, Shailoobek Atazov was detained in November along with his associates on suspicion of plotting mass unrest in the country.