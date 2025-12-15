15:50
USD 87.45
EUR 102.55
RUB 1.10
English

Ministry of Internal Affairs: Suspect detained for inciting mass riots

The Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is investigating a criminal case under Article 278 (Mass riots) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The investigation revealed that individuals in Bishkek organized gatherings, expressed disagreement with state policy, and, through propaganda, took actions aimed at inciting mass riots.

A citizen J.M., 54, has been detained as a suspect. During authorized searches of his residence and his Toyota 4Runner, documents in J.M.’s name, five mobile phones of various brands, a micro-SIM card, foreign license plates, two diaries with handwritten notes, a 14-page folder with notes labeled «Ashara Khidast,» books in Arabic, two INE radio stations, and other items of interest to the investigation were found and seized.

Following the investigation, J.M. was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility at the Main Department of Internal Affairs in the capital.

On December 13, he was charged under Part 1 of Article 278 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. On the same day, the Pervomaisky District Court ordered his pretrial detention until January 5, 2026.

Investigative actions are ongoing.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs’ official press release states that the detainee, Mukhtarbek Jusupbekov, is a former employee of the kaziyat. He is pictured in a car with former member of Parliament Shailoobek Atazov.

As a reminder, Shailoobek Atazov was detained in November along with his associates on suspicion of plotting mass unrest in the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/354656/
views: 76
Print
Related
Three detained in Kara-Suu with hundreds of doses of Tropicamide
SCNS: Author of provocative interethnic posts detained
Six doctors from Psychiatry and Narcology Center detained by SCNS
Detention of activist Aibek Tenizbai reported
Ex-officials suspected of corruption detained in Aravan district
Suspect in number of frauds detained in Chui region
Head of Bishkeksvet detained in criminal case on unfavorable contract
Another group of “droppers” detained in Chui region
Vote buying: Relatives of disqualified candidate for Parliament arrested
Man distributing provocative video detained in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector
EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026 EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026
Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat
Direct investment from Turkey reach nearly $100 million for six months Direct investment from Turkey reach nearly $100 million for six months
15 December, Monday
15:46
Transition to 12-year schooling: UNICEF to help improve teaching quality in KR Transition to 12-year schooling: UNICEF to help improve...
15:33
Ministry of Internal Affairs: Suspect detained for inciting mass riots
15:26
Math teacher in Bishkek school diagnosed with tuberculosis
15:10
EAEU customs authorities aim to reduce border checks to 10 minutes
15:04
Only about 9,000 people officially employed in Kyrgyzstan's garment industry