Daniyar Narymbaev hospitalized in Bicard private clinic

Former head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Narymbaev, placed in the remand prison of the State Committee for National Security within investigation of a criminal case on Kumtor, was hospitalized in Bicard private clinic.

Ex-prime minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev has been undergoing treatment at Bicard for the second month already.

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov, former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov and the first vice prime minister Taiyrbek Sarpashev. Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated.

Two former deputies Talant Uzakbaev and Almazbek Baatyrbekov were released from custody. They entered into a plea bargain.