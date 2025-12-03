New wing under construction at Toktogul District Hospital

Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurdan Oruntaev inspected the construction progress of an additional wing at the district hospital in Toktogul, Jalal-Abad region, the ministry’s press service reported.

According to the ministry, construction began in October of this year following an instruction from the head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev.

«To date, all earthworks have been fully completed, and the next phase of construction has begun. According to the project, the new wing will have a capacity of 100 beds and will consist of three floors, including a basement level. Once the facility is commissioned, the quality of medical care for local residents will significantly improve, the number of patient beds will increase, and more comfortable conditions will be created,» the statement says.