Angiography machine at Osh Hospital to be repaired and put into operation

Acting Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Kanybek Dosmambetov visited the Interregional Combined Clinical Hospital in Osh, where he reviewed the hospital’s medical activities and the current state of its infrastructure.

Hospital Director Atabek Zhumaliev briefed the acting minister on ongoing major repairs and measures aimed at improving the quality of medical care for the region’s population.

Kanybek Dosmambetov visited the emergency cardiology and endovascular surgery departments, where he examined the condition of medical equipment.

The hospital management noted that the CT scanner had broken down due to worn-out components. The Ministry of Health allocated 13.5 million soms, a tender was held, and a contractor was selected. All necessary components have been delivered, and installation work is currently underway. The equipment is expected to be commissioned by the end of December 2025.

The acting minister also reviewed the construction of a perinatal center being built with financial support from the German Development Bank (KfW) and instructed that strict control be ensured over the quality and timelines of the construction work.

The hospital management raised several pressing issues, including the supply of medicines through the state enterprise Kyrgyzfarmatsiya and the technical maintenance of medical equipment.

Kanybek Dosmambetov emphasized that the Ministry of Health would provide assistance in addressing these issues.

Special attention during the visit was paid to human resources. The acting minister highlighted the need to expand training and professional development programs for medical specialists, including abroad, as well as to introduce modern diagnostic and treatment methods.
