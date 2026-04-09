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Transparency, trust: International audit confirms Kumtor’s financial statements

An independent audit firm, Ernst & Young, has completed its audit of the 2025 financial statements of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC.

According to the audit results, the company’s financial statements fairly present, in all material respects, its financial position as of December 31, 2025, as well as its performance for the reporting period in accordance with international financial reporting standards.

According to 2025 data:

  • Revenue amounted to $1,434 billion;
  • Net profit totaled $706 million.

The company’s contribution to the economy of the Kyrgyz Republic included:

  • Taxes and mandatory payments — $246.5 million;
  • Dividends — $300 million.

In 2025, Kumtor mine produced 12,081 kilograms of gold.

About the auditor: EY (Ernst & Young) is one of the world’s largest audit and consulting firms, with a history of more than 175 years. The company is part of the «Big Four» and consistently ranks third globally by scale, employing over 400,000 people in more than 150 countries.
link: https://24.kg/english/369722/
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