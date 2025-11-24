Masters of taste: Kumtor chefs win five gold medals in Turkey

Kumtor mine catering chefs excelled at an international competition in Turkey.

A team of culinary experts performed brilliantly at the prestigious international gastronomic festival in Antalya, surpassing competitors from a dozen countries. The jury recognized the Kyrgyz team as the best in several challenging categories.

As a result, they won five gold, one silver, and one bronze medal.

This is not the first competition in which Kumtor mine catering chefs have demonstrated their skills. Company employees annually participate in international festivals and competitions to enhance their professionalism and exchange experiences with colleagues from around the world.