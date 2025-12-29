How hospitals will operate during New Year holidays — Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health told 24.kg news agency how hospitals will operate during the New Year holidays.

According to the ministry, in order to ensure accessibility and continuity of medical care, all medical organizations across the country will switch to an enhanced work regime on December 30–31. On these days, additional medical staff will be on duty, services will be on high alert, and uninterrupted emergency and urgent medical care will be provided to the population.

From January 1 to January 9, 2026, during the New Year holidays, healthcare institutions will operate under the standard schedule with designated duty staff. Medical facilities will ensure round-the-clock emergency care, form a reserve of hospital beds for patients requiring urgent treatment, and maintain sufficient stocks of essential medicines, medical supplies, blood components, and their reserves.

At the outpatient level — in Family Medicine Centers, General Practice Centers, and Family Doctor Groups — duty shifts of family doctors, family nurses, and registration offices will be organized from January 1 to January 9 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Medical procedure rooms will operate until 2 p.m.

Ambulance services in Bishkek and Osh, as well as in other regions of the country, will function round the clock, without days off.

Continuous operation of air ambulance services will also be ensured, along with duty shifts of specialists from the sanitary and epidemiological service and laboratories on holidays and weekends.

The Ministry of Health emphasized that medical assistance will be provided to the population in a timely manner and in full during the holidays, and urged citizens to seek medical care promptly if necessary.

New Year holidays are declared in Kyrgyzstan from January 1 to January 12.