Ex-PM Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev hospitalized in private clinic

Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev was hospitalized in Bicard private clinic. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The defendant in two criminal cases has problems with the cardiovascular system after coronavirus infection.

The ex-prime minister is accused of illegal enrichment. In addition, according to investigation, Abylgaziev, being the Prime Minister, signed a decree according to which Kumtor Gold Company was additionally provided with territories for geological exploration and gold mining. The total area of ​​the mine more than doubled and reached 26,300 hectares, including several glaciers and a conservation area. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev was placed in the remand prison of the State Committee for National Security.