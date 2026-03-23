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Kumtor contributed about 2 billion soms to Tenir-Too Fund — Sadyr Japarov

The Tenir-Too Development Fund has accumulated approximately 2 billion soms, formed through contributions from Kumtor Gold Company. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced this at the Nooruz celebrations in Naryn region, emphasizing the company’s contribution to the region’s economy.

According to him, starting in 2022, 0.6 percent of the Kumtor gold mine’s gross profit has been directed to the Tenir-Too Development Fund. Currently, it has accumulated approximately 2 billion soms.

The funds are being used for regional development, including the implementation of social and infrastructure projects in Naryn region. In particular, the fund is supporting the construction of mortgage housing in Naryn.

In addition, Kumtor Gold Company transfers 1 percent of its gross income to the Issyk-Kul Region Development Fund.
link: https://24.kg/english/367051/
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Kumtor contributed about 2 billion soms to Tenir-Too Fund — Sadyr Japarov