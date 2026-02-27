16:59
Return of Kumtor: President compares project revenues before and after 2021

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, during a republican meeting at Yntymak Ordo, summing up the work results over the past five years, touched on Kumtor issue.

He noted that the project was a particularly complex issue for the entire country and for him personally.

«For many years, controversy, accusations, slander, and various political games have surrounded this strategic asset, which is of great importance to Kyrgyzstan. The people, however, have consistently asked a simple and clear question: is Kyrgyz gold being used in accordance with national interests? From the very beginning of my political career, my principled position has been the return of Kumtor to the state,» the President said.

He recalled that in 2021 Kumtor became fully owned by the Kyrgyz Republic, noting that this decision was an important step in strengthening the country’s economic independence. Thus, from 2021 to 2025, total revenue from Kumtor’s production activities amounted to $5,115 billion, or over 440 billion soms. The budget received over $1,176 billion, or over 100 billion soms, in taxes and mandatory payments. Furthermore, over the past four years, the state received $441 million in dividends, exceeding 38 billion soms.

«Let me put this in perspective: from 1994 to 2021, Kyrgyzstan received only about $100 million in dividends from Kumtor. While 410 tons of gold were previously exported, and only 1 ton of this benefited Kyrgyzstan, today Kumtor has become a stable source of budget revenue and serves to finance social obligations and infrastructure projects,» the president said.
