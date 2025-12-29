Kumtor generates over 124 billion soms in revenue in 2025

Kumtor’s revenue for 2025 exceeded 124,216 billion soms, and gold production will reach 12 tons by the end of the year. Daiyrbek Orunbekov, head of the Information Policy Service of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, reported.

According to him, all revenues are transferred to the state budget and used for the needs of the country and the interests of citizens.

He recalled that during the period when the mine was managed by a foreign company, over 29 years, more than 410 tons of gold were mined, not counting silver and other precious metals.

«Over all these years, Kyrgyzstan’s total dividend income amounted to only $101 million. For comparison, in 2025 alone, the country’s dividend income from Kumtor reached $150 million,» he noted.

According to his data, the company’s total annual revenue in dollar terms exceeded $1.42 billion.

Daiyrbek Orunbekov emphasized that the current figures were made possible by Kumtor’s transfer to state control and expressed confidence that the country’s natural resources should be used in the interests of the people.

He also attributed the achieved results to the long-standing position and efforts of President Sadyr Japarov, who for decades insisted on returning Kumtor to state ownership.