17:23
USD 87.43
EUR 102.96
RUB 1.12
English

Kumtor generates over 124 billion soms in revenue in 2025

Kumtor’s revenue for 2025 exceeded 124,216 billion soms, and gold production will reach 12 tons by the end of the year. Daiyrbek Orunbekov, head of the Information Policy Service of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, reported.

According to him, all revenues are transferred to the state budget and used for the needs of the country and the interests of citizens.

He recalled that during the period when the mine was managed by a foreign company, over 29 years, more than 410 tons of gold were mined, not counting silver and other precious metals.

«Over all these years, Kyrgyzstan’s total dividend income amounted to only $101 million. For comparison, in 2025 alone, the country’s dividend income from Kumtor reached $150 million,» he noted.

According to his data, the company’s total annual revenue in dollar terms exceeded $1.42 billion.

Daiyrbek Orunbekov emphasized that the current figures were made possible by Kumtor’s transfer to state control and expressed confidence that the country’s natural resources should be used in the interests of the people.

He also attributed the achieved results to the long-standing position and efforts of President Sadyr Japarov, who for decades insisted on returning Kumtor to state ownership.
link: https://24.kg/english/356511/
views: 158
Print
Related
Kumtor's net profit amounted to $2 billion over past three years
Masters of taste: Kumtor chefs win five gold medals in Turkey
Old tires into playgrounds: Large-scale eco-recycling to be launched in Tokmok
Kumtor’s revenues for 10 months exceed plan by nearly 25 billion soms
Kumtor added to privatization program for transfer to Kyrgyzaltyn
Kumtor team participates in Ironman Barcelona 2025
Kumtor management inspects progress at Togolok and Dzhangart
Kumtor: How gold revenues distributed under six Kyrgyzstan’s presidents
Sadyr Japarov: Kumtor will operate in national interest for another 40–50 years
Environmental protection: How waste gets second life at Kumtor
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ranks among world’s top 3 countries by real GDP growth in 2024 Kyrgyzstan ranks among world’s top 3 countries by real GDP growth in 2024
Cabinet extends New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan until January 12, 2026 Cabinet extends New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan until January 12, 2026
Rail freight tariffs to increase from February 1 Rail freight tariffs to increase from February 1
Tariff exemption for electric vehicles import to KR to take effect on January 22 Tariff exemption for electric vehicles import to KR to take effect on January 22
29 December, Monday
17:16
Kyrgyzstan and Thailand introduce visa-free travel for diplomatic staff Kyrgyzstan and Thailand introduce visa-free travel for...
16:46
Traffic Rules Monitoring Center launched in Osh city
16:37
Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues to decline
16:29
Fake SCNS officer extorted $26,000 by invoking Tashiev’s name
16:19
SCNS detains fraud suspect