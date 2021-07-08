Kyrgyzstan starts denunciation of all agreements on Kumtor

Taking into account the established facts of corruption and conditions of corrupt agreements with Canadian investors that do not meet the interests of the people of Kyrgyzstan, the investigation, together with the Prosecutor General’s Office, initiated the process of denunciation of all agreements on Kumtor project. The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev told at a press conference.

According to him, a process has also been launched to abolish internal regulations that do not meet the country’s interests.

«We have initiated a process of withdrawal from the 2009 agreement with the Government. This will lead to withdrawal of the Kyrgyz side from the shareholders of the Canadian Centerra company. Active work is underway,» he said.

Kamchybek Tashiev also stressed that the defenders of the arrested politicians do not have comprehensive information about their actions. «We have facts about corruption on the part of these people. There are complete episodes proven by the investigation,» the official concluded.

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov, former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov and the first vice prime minister Taiyrbek Sarpashev. Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated.

Two former deputies Talant Uzakbaev and Almazbek Baatyrbekov were released from custody. They entered into a plea bargain.

Kamchybek Tashiev also said that the former presidents of the country Askar Akayev and Kurmanbek Bakiyev, as well as Maxim Bakiyev and Aleksey Eliseev, were put on the wanted list within the Kumtor case.

According to him, in turn, ex-prime ministers Tursunbek Chyngyshev and Apas Dzhumagulov agreed to drop the case due to the expiration of the statute of limitations. The ex-head of Kyrgyzaltyn, Dastan Sarygulov, also agreed to dismiss the case due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.