Ex-head of SCNS Tashiev questioned in two cases as witness

Former Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), Kamchybek Tashiev, is being questioned by the Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Sources within the agency confirmed this information.

According to them, Kamchybek Tashiev has been invited to investigative operations as a witness in two criminal cases. He met with the investigator with his lawyer.

Further details are not yet being released. There was no official comment from law enforcement agencies at the time of publication.