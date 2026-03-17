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Tai-Muras Tashiev summoned for questioning — sources

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Tai-Muras, the son of former head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), Kamchybek Tashiev, has been summoned by the police for questioning. Own sources reported.

There is no official confirmation yet. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has not confirmed the information.

Previously, amid high-profile publications and leaks on social media, Tai-Muras Tashiev’s name had already surfaced in discussions related to property matters and business transactions. He himself had previously publicly denied the allegations.

It should be noted that in recent days, several politicians and individuals close to them have been summoned for questioning in Kyrgyzstan. Specifically, it was previously reported that Shairbek Tashiev, a member of the Zhogorku Kenesh, had also been summoned by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, but details of the case have not been disclosed.

At present, it is unclear in connection with which case Tai-Muras Tashiev has been summoned or in what capacity he is involved — whether as a witness or another participant in the proceedings.
link: https://24.kg/english/366420/
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