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Tashiev signs non-disclosure agreement after five-hour interrogation

Kamchybek Tashiev signed a non-disclosure agreement, according to sources in law enforcement agencies.

Today, after arriving in Kyrgyzstan, the former head of the State Committee for National Security was taken to the Main Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for questioning as part of the criminal case.

According to media reports, he was met at the airport by his son, Tai-Muras, who also accompanied him to the police station.

After approximately five hours of interrogation, it was learned that Kamchybek Tashiev signed a non-disclosure agreement regarding the investigative actions.

At the time of publication, there was no official comment from law enforcement agencies.
link: https://24.kg/english/366752/
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