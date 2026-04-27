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Social workers' salaries increased in Kyrgyzstan

Wages for social security employees in Kyrgyzstan have been increased, the Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration reported.

Salaries of more than 3,400 employees have been increased, including those at the Republican Center for Medical and Social Expertise, rehabilitation centers for individuals with disabilities, Kelechek Center, the Children’s Helpline, social residential institutions, a prosthetic and orthopedic enterprise, and regional branches.

According to the decision, salary coefficients have been increased. Additional payments have been also introduced: administrative, front-line, and support staff will receive 15,000 soms per month, while technical and junior service staff will receive 5,000 soms each as presidential compensation.

The ministry noted that the next stage of salary increases is scheduled for September 1. It will be applied to other regional branches and will be part of a general pay increase for state and municipal employees.
link: https://24.kg/english/372074/
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