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Talas Connect Forum brings together hundreds of entrepreneurs

A business forum, Talas Connect, was held in Talas, bringing together around 500 participants from across Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the office of Presidential Envoy to Talas region told 24.kg news agency.

The event was organized by the envoy’s office in cooperation with the Talas Business Association. It brought together entrepreneurs, representatives of government agencies, the banking sector, business trainers, and young startup founders.

During the forum, participants discussed key issues related to entrepreneurship development, investment climate, and business support in the regions. Special attention was paid to growth prospects in Talas region.

Presidential Envoy to the region Ermat Dzhumaev delivered opening remarks, highlighting the region’s strong potential for tourism, processing industries, and manufacturing.

«The main goal of the forum is to create an open platform for dialogue between business, government, and experts. Talas is a region with great potential. There are ideas and a strong drive for development here. The most important thing for investors is people. Everyone willing to invest and develop the region is important to us,» he said.

Experienced trainers, led by well-known business mentor Anatoly Huang, shared practical advice on modern business practices, team building, sales strategies, and motivation.

Participants noted the importance of such platforms for exchanging experience, finding partners, and attracting investment. Organizers expect Talas Connect to become a regular platform for business development in the region.
link: https://24.kg/english/372073/
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