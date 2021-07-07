Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Extradition possible on decision of Turkish court

Extradition of the president of Sapat international educational institution Orhan Inandi to Kyrgyzstan is possible only based on a decision of a Turkish court. The First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Nuran Niyazaliev stated at an extraordinary meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, Turkey assures that Orhan Inandi did not renounce the citizenship of the Republic of Turkey.

«They say that Orhan Inandi is a Turkish citizen. The issue of extradition was raised. We were told that this is possible based on a court decision only. Yes, he has a Kyrgyz passport. Therefore, we stated that we are ready to provide our citizen with consular assistance and receive information about his whereabouts, health and safety,» Nuran Niyazaliev said.

MP Zhanar Akayev asked whether the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Turkey would be recalled for consultation.

«We handed the note. It all depends on their answer,» the First Deputy Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic said.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov three times with a request to help in search for her husband.

On July 5, 2021, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the air of the state TV channel TRT Haber that Orhan Inandi, one of the so-called top leaders of FETO, had been captured and taken to Turkey.

On July 6, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview that the government would demand Inandi’s prompt return to Kyrgyzstan.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan submitted a diplomatic note to the Turkish Ambassador, Ahmet Sadik Dogan, asking Turkey to return Inandi to Kyrgyzstan.