Heavy trucks stand in line at Kyrgyz-Kazakh border

At least 119 trucks are standing in line at the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

There are about 119 trucks in line for border control.

The congestion of freight transport at Ak-Tilek checkpoint is cyclical due to an increase in freight traffic and is mainly observed on weekends, as well as on days when markets are organized.

The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security notes that there are no restrictions on the Kyrgyz side for freight carriers during border control.

Light vehicles and passenger traffic are passed through without restrictions.

No congestions of persons and vehicles are registered at other checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh section of the state border.