Uzbekistan allocates 100 places in universities for Kyrgyzstanis

Uzbekistan allocates 100 quota places for citizens of Kyrgyzstan in its higher education institutions. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reports.

According to it, an agreement on allocation of the quota was reached following the visit of the President Sadyr Japarov to Uzbekistan. Places are provided for both undergraduate and graduate programs.

To participate in the competition, candidates have to register on the online platform (section «Competitions» — «Admission to universities of the Republic of Uzbekistan for the 2021-2022 academic year»), fill out the forms, and upload all the required documents until 23.59 July 15.

Candidates who successfully and timely registered in the online system and uploaded all the necessary documents will be allowed to participate in the preliminary selection, which will approximately take place on July 17-19, 2021.

For information, please, call: +996312621519 daily from 15.00 to 17.00.
