Another tunnel for illegal crossing into Uzbekistan found in Suzak

Another tunnel for illegal crossing into Uzbekistan was found in Suzak district of Kyrgyzstan. The district police department reported.

According to it, the tunnel in the same Bek-Abad village was found by local police. The underground passage was found in the house of a local resident.

«Electric lighting has been installed in the tunnel. «It has everything necessary for illegal border crossings and illegal movement of goods,» the statement says.

An investigation began.

The depth of the tunnel is 12.5 meters, length — 350 meters, height 2.20 meters. The tunnel leads towards Namangan region of Uzbekistan.

Earlier, the press center of the State Committee for National Security reported that an underground tunnel leading to Uzbekistan was discovered in the same village. The man, in whose house the tunnel was discovered, was detained.
