Entrepreneurs of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on cooperation

The third meeting of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek Business Council took place, which brought together more than a hundred representatives of the business community. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry reported.

The Kyrgyz delegation was headed by the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic Temir Sariev. The main issues on the agenda were the development of joint entrepreneurship within the framework of investment from the Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund. Aziz Aaliev, Chairman of the Board of the Fund, made a presentation on the activities and capabilities of the organization.

The issue of opening a green corridor for perishable products, a common laboratory, sanitary inspection, additional checkpoints and increasing transportation by rail was discussed.

As the head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic Temir Sariev noted, the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have laid a solid foundation for mutual cooperation between the two countries.

«The trade turnover between the states amounted to about $1 billion. The heads of state instructed to create favorable conditions for business, open green corridors. These issues are gradually being resolved for the better,» Temir Sariev noted.

As a result of the Business Council meeting, an agreement was reached on mutual production of food products between the companies Alaiku Organics from Kyrgyzstan and Molochny Dom from Uzbekistan. B2B meetings of entrepreneurs were also held, where contracts were signed and a number of agreements were reached.
