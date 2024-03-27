11:45
Uzbekistan starts construction of HPP cascade on border with Kyrgyzstan

Uzbekistan has started the construction of new power plants in Namangan region. The President of the republic Shavkat Mirziyoyev took part in the ceremony. The total cost of three new projects is $1.1 billion. The press service of the government of the Republic of Uzbekistan reported.

The country’s authorities are actively developing the renewable energy sector. In recent years, new solar and wind power plants have been built in Samarkand, Jizzakh, Navoi, Bukhara, Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya. The total capacity of all these promising projects is more than 1.6 gigawatts.

It is planned to build three new facilities in Namangan: a cascade of six hydroelectric power stations, as well as two new solar power plants. The cost of all three projects is $1.1 billion, and the total capacity will be 1,228 megawatts.

Hyper Partners GmbH from Germany and Tepelen Group Holding Limited from the United Arab Emirates are responsible for the construction of two solar power plants. Uzbekhydroenergo company, in its turn, will construct the cascade of hydroelectric power stations.
