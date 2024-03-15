Osh City Hall to buy 100 buses made in Uzbekistan

An agreement on the financial leasing of 100 units of city passenger buses was signed with the Osh City Hall in the office of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund. The Development Fund reports.

The buses were made at the Samarkand Automobile Plant.

«The purchase of low-floor passenger buses will allow to expand and modernize the public transport fleet, increase the efficiency of passenger transportation and improve the accessibility of transport services for residents and guests of the southern capital,» the statement says.

The Osh municipality has already purchased 50 made in Uzbekistan buses in 2022.