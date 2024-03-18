First batch of buses purchased in Uzbekistan delivered to Osh

The first batch of buses purchased in Uzbekistan arrived in Osh. The City Hall confirmed the information.

The remaining buses should arrive in the southern capital by March 21.

An agreement on the financial leasing of 100 city passenger buses was signed earlier with the Osh City Hall in the office of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund. The buses are made at the Samarkand Automobile Plant.

It was noted that the purchase of low-floor passenger buses will expand and modernize the public transport fleet, increase the efficiency of passenger transportation and improve the accessibility of transport services for residents and guests of the southern capital.

The Osh municipality has already purchased 50 Uzbek-made buses in 2022.