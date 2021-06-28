Kyrgyzstanis can study at universities of nine countries for free

Kyrgyzstanis can study at higher education institutions of nine countries for free. Deputy Minister of Education and Science Nurlan Omurov announced at a meeting of the Committee on Social Issues, Education, Science, Culture and Health of the Parliament.

According to him, quotas are provided on the basis of intergovernmental agreements with these countries. «There are also various scholarships and other programs,» he said.

The deputy minister noted that this year places have been allocated for Kyrgyzstanis at universities in Uzbekistan for the first time. In addition, graduates can study at educational institutions in Hungary, China, Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Latvia.

«We are working to increase quotas for our students,» Nurlan Omurov said.

The deputies noted that many graduates do not know about the possibility of study at universities in other countries. In particular, Chynara Urumkalieva drew attention to the lack of information at rural schools, in the state language.