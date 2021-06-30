14:17
Lawyers and human rights activists demand to lower threshold in local elections

Lawyers of Common Cause Public Foundation appealed to the deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan with a demand to lower the threshold in local elections.

The best option is three percent, by analogy with the elections of deputies to the Parliament.

They also recommend revising the requirement on the number of public observers simultaneously present at the polling station, giving public observers the authority to appeal against decisions and actions of election commissions, including decisions on determining the voting results and summing up the election results.

Human rights activists ask to think over the issue of introducing responsibility for failure to comply with the established deadlines for consideration of applications received, and also to introduce into the electoral legislation the concepts regulating the temporary technical inoperability of the automatically reading devices and failure in their work.

The threshold of 7 percent was set for the local elections.
