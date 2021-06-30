11:12
Sadyr Japarov comments on results of meeting with Emomali Rakhmon

«We have outlined further steps to resolve all border issues and actively continue work to demarcate the line of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in his statement to the media following talks with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe.

According to the press service, the head of state stated that Kyrgyzstan attaches priority importance to the development of multifaceted relations with Tajikistan and in its foreign policy remains committed to all previously reached agreements in strengthening mutually beneficial partnership based on friendship and good neighborliness.

Sadyr Japarov told that a meaningful exchange of views on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border took place during the talks. In addition, issues of regional security and strengthening of cooperation in the water and energy sector were discussed.

He expressed hope that the parties would carry out effective and fruitful work during the upcoming meeting of the intergovernmental commission, which will be held in Bishkek in the near future.

This platform will also provide an opportunity for prompt resolution of emerging issues of trade and economic cooperation.

Sadyr Japarov stressed that it is especially important for Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to continue strengthening trust between the peoples of the two countries, especially in the border area.

The parties agreed to step up work to ensure security and stability in the border areas, to suppress any destructive actions aimed at inciting ethnic hatred among the local population.

The Kyrgyz side came up with an initiative to create a peacekeeping commission consisting of the elders from both sides living in border villages to prevent possible conflicts.

«We intend to continue by joint efforts to build up the potential of bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest for the benefit of the prosperity of the peoples of the two states. I am sure that the results of today’s negotiations will give a new, significant impetus to the development of Kyrgyz-Tajik fraternal relations and partnership, as well as determine the main directions of mutually beneficial cooperation in the future,» Sadyr Japarov concluded.
