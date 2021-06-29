15:18
Sadyr Japarov: We should not allow recurrence of April 2021 events

Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon are holding a tete-a-tete meeting in Dushanbe city. Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In his speech, Emomali Rahmon stressed that Tajikistan attaches great importance to the official visit of Sadyr Japarov to the country and is sincerely interested in the creative development of bilateral cooperation between the countries.

«Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan are constructively interacting on a multilateral basis, and we are ready to discuss with you the state and prospects of the entire range of our relations,» he said.

In turn, Sadyr Japarov thanked Emomali Rahmon for the invitation to pay an official visit to Tajikistan. He noted with regret that the tragic events in April 28-30, 2021 became the days of difficult historical trials and sorrow for the peoples of the two countries.

«I would like to emphasize that both sides should not allow recurrence of the armed clash. The peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have been fraternal peoples since ancient times, the Kyrgyz and Tajiks have always maintained good-neighborly, friendly relations,» Sadyr Japarov stressed.

The President of Kyrgyzstan expressed confidence that through joint efforts the parties would find ways to resolve border issues.

After the one-on-one meeting, the leaders of the countries will continue negotiations in an expanded format.
