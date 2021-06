Lawyer Davran Kasymov was placed under house arrest. His colleague Mairambek Zhumabekov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, this decision was made yesterday by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

Davran Kasymov is suspected of fraud. The lawyer believes that in such a way the security forces put pressure on him so that he refuses to protect the interests of ex-speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Asylbek Jeenbekov.