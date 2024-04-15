15:23
Detention of Vice Mayor Maksatbek Sazykulov: Details reported

Vice Mayor of Bishkek Maksatbek Sazykulov was detained for patronizing the owner of an illegally built commercial facility. The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

As a result of investigative and operational activities it was established that Maksatbek Sazykulov, being the head of one of the administrations of the capital, with the purpose of illegal enrichment colluded with an affiliated person and organized a sustainable corrupt scheme to provide unjustified and illegal preferences to a business entity.

«In particular, he instructed to allocate municipal land in the city center for the construction of a commercial facility to an unscrupulous entrepreneur. The market value of the plot today is more than $200,000. Subsequently, the specialized bodies of local government revealed the fact of erecting a commercial facility with an area of 300 square meters without permits. The object was subject to demolition in accordance with the established procedure. However, Maksatbek Sazykulov, using his authority, slowed down the process in every possible way. As a result, the illegal object was not dismantled,» the SCNS said.

Shortly before that a mini park was laid on the site of the built object for the convenience of residents and guests of the capital.

«It was found out that the tender for improvement of the park was also initiated by Maksatbek Sazykulov. In the process of realization, another fact of corruption was revealed. Thus, more than 17 million soms from the local budget was spent on the green zone, but as a result of preliminary analysis, overestimation of actual works by 6-7 million soms was revealed,» the State Committee said.

Separate work is being carried out on this fact and verification measures are organized, necessary expertise was scheduled.

Based on the collected materials, the SCNS detained and placed the city vice mayor and businessman in a temporary detention center as part of the criminal case. Investigative and operational measures are being conducted to establish all the circumstances of the case, as well as officials and other persons involved in the corruption scheme.
