Criminal case aimed at shutting his mouth, Asylbek Jeenbekov's lawyer believes

Lawyer of ex-speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Asylbek Jeenbekov, Davran Kasymov, said today at a press conference at 24.kg news agency that by opening a criminal case against him some people want to shut his mouth.

According to him, he is not a politician, but defends individual politicians within the framework of his professional activities. «Some scammers, having gained the support and patronage of the employees of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Main Department for Combating Organized Crime and the Main Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, giving my activity a political motive, lobby for the interests of criminals. They want to shut my mouth so that I do not tell about the violations of dishonest investigators. They cover the former employee of the Main Department for Combating Organized Crime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Kanybek Turatov and his accomplices. In 2019, as a lawyer, while defending one client, I exposed a criminal group in which Turatov had been involved,» Davran Kasymov said.

He appealed to the country’s leadership with a request to stop the lawlessness and restore a fair system of investigation and judicial proceedings.
