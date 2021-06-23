Kumtor case: Torobai Zulpukarov remanded in custody

The Bishkek City Court considered a complaint of the lawyer of the deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Torobai Zulpukarov about changing the preventive measure in the form of detention.

The defense asked the court to choose a preventive measure not related to imprisonment for Zulpukarov. The prosecutor asked to uphold the decision of the Pervomayskiy District Court of Bishkek to keep the deputy in custody in the remand prison of the State Committee for National Security. The City Court supported the prosecutor.

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov, former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov and the first vice prime minister Taiyrbek Sarpashev. Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated.

Two former deputies Talant Uzakbaev and Almazbek Baatyrbekov were released from custody. They entered into a plea bargain.